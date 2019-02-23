69% of Indians didn't vote for PM Modi, claims Chidambaram

Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that Narendra Modi became prime minister despite not being voted by 69 per cent people of the country, adding that he got votes only from North India.

“Sixty-nine per cent people never voted for Modi. Only 31 per cent gave him votes, that too from seven states in the North. He told them that lakhs will be deposited in their accounts and 2 crore jobs will be provided, but nothing as such happened. Making Pakoda is a job which was invented by Modi only,” said Chidambaram on Friday while addressing a public rally.

Chidambaram also accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of doing things that weren’t promised before elections, such as demonetisation. “Modi did what he didn't say. Did Modi say that demonetisation will be done? For 30 days, he made people roam around for their own money. Modi said no to GST 5 years back when it was raised by me. Today there are no investments and no jobs.” He also claimed that BJP is using divide and rule policy adopted by Britishers to rule the country. “The strength of India is multi-language and diversity of religion. 300 years back the Britishers used a tactic of divide and rule. Again it is happening now in Modi government.” The senior Congress leader also accused the Prime Minister of not working in consultation with the ministers of his cabinet and added, “All powers remain in the Prime Minister Office and that is governed by Prime Minister Modi alone. There are powerless ministers and officials. That's why demonetisation happened. Almost all ministers were brought into one room and Prime Minister Modi went on television to announce demonetisation.”