Aadhar number not mandatory for registering deaths, clarifies government

New Delhi: The government said late on Friday that use of Aadhaar number for registration of death of an individual is not mandatory.

In a clarification issued in the night, it said reports that Aadhaar number was mandatory for registration of death of an individual were "totally incorrect".

"It is not mandatory," the release said.

Earlier, in a statement, the government had said the Aadhaar number will be required for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased for the purpose of death registration from October 1.

It said relatives applying for a person's death certificate will be required to provide the dead person's Aadhaar number to prevent identity fraud or obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove his or her identity. The Registrar General of India, under the Home Ministry, has issued directions to states to ensure compliance by registration authorities, the statement said. "The RGI, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3(3) of the Registration of Birth and Death Act, 1969, directed that the Aadhaar number will be required for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased for the purpose of death registration," it added. It also said that an applicant who is not aware of the deceased's Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID Number will have to submit a certificate that the deceased person did not possess Aadhaar number. If the applicant gives false declaration, it will be treated as "an offence as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, and also Registration of Birth and Death Act, 1969," it said. The government has already made Aadhaar mandatory for filing Income Tax returns and provided for linking of PAN with Aadhaar to curb tax evasion through use of multiple PAN cards. Aadhaar is also linked with bank accounts for welfare schemes or otherwise. The government is also pushing for making Aadhaar mandatory for securing a driving licence and vehicle registration to check bogus licences and create national database, and marriage certifications.

