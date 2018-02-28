Abhishek Manu Singhvi to appear for Chidambaram's son in Delhi Court

Leader of the Congress party and senior lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, will appear in Delhi's Patiala House Court later on Wednesday, representing Karti Chidambaram.

Karti is the son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Chennai earlier on Wednesday, in connection with the INX Media case.

He allegedly took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs. 305 crore in 2007. That was a time when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

The 46-year-old was allegedly not cooperating with the investigating agencies and hence, was taken into custody on his return from London on Wednesday morning. The Patiala House Court, on February 26, sent S. Bhaskaran, Karti's chartered accountant, to 14-days judicial custody in connection with the case.