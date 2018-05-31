After 1 paisa cut, petrol down by 7 paise, diesel by 5 on Thursday

New Delhi: After a one paisa cut in fuel prices which brought a lot of flak to the oil companies and the government, on Thursday petrol prices across the four metros were cut by seven paise a litre and diesel prices fell by five paise.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 78.35 per litre, down from Rs 78.42 on Wednesday.

In the other key cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 80.98, Rs 86.16 and Rs 81.35 a litre respectively, all prices down by seven paise from Wednesday's levels.

This decline in domestic fuel prices comes due to the recent fall in global crude oil prices. On Thursday, Brent crude was priced around $77 per barrel. This cut in price, however, contrasts against nearly Rs 4 per litre rise during May 14-29, with daily hike in prices varying around 15-30 paise a litre. During the last two weeks, prices of petrol touched all-time high levels in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai while in Kolkata it neared the four-year high level. Similarly, diesel prices in all the four metros also were at record levels during the period. On Thursday, however, diesel prices also declined by five paise in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai to Rs 69.25, Rs 71.80, Rs 73.73 and Rs 73.12 per litre respectively. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.78.35 Rs.78.42 -0.07 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.80.98 Rs.81.05 -0.07 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.86.16 Rs.86.23 -0.07 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.81.35 Rs.81.42 -0.07 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.79.11 Rs.79.18 -0.07 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.78.87 Rs.78.94 -0.07 Petrol price in Noida Rs.78.81 Rs.78.86 -0.05 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.78.69 Rs.78.75 -0.06 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.73.99 Rs.74.06 -0.07 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.74.11 Rs.74.18 -0.07 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.78.45 Rs.78.52 -0.07 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.79.63 Rs.79.70 -0.07 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.83.98 Rs.84.05 -0.07 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.77.15 Rs.77.22 -0.07 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.75.35 Rs.75.42 -0.07 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.79.27 Rs.79.33 -0.06 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.77.64 Rs.77.71 -0.07 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.81.35 Rs.81.40 -0.05 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.80.57 Rs.80.65 -0.08 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.83.00 Rs.83.07 -0.07 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.76.40 Rs.76.47 -0.07 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.74.14 Rs.74.20 -0.06 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.81.13 Rs.81.21 -0.08 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.80.03 Rs.80.09 -0.06 Petrol price in Jullunder Rs.83.62 Rs.83.69 -0.07 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.76.77 Rs.76.84 -0.07 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.78.75 Rs.78.81 -0.06 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.72.20 Rs.72.27 -0.07 Petrol price in Patna Rs.83.81 Rs.83.88 -0.07 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.77.09 Rs.77.16 -0.07 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.67.49 Rs.67.55 -0.06 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.78.72 Rs.78.79 -0.07 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.77.92 Rs.77.97 -0.05 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.77.69 Rs.77.76 -0.07 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.78.50 Rs.78.57 -0.07 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.82.72 Rs.82.79 -0.07 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.82.54 Rs.82.61 -0.07 Petrol price in Silvasa Rs.76.20 Rs.76.26 -0.06 Petrol price in Daman Rs.76.12 Rs.76.19 -0.07 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation