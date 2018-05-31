After 1 paisa cut, petrol down by 7 paise, diesel by 5 on Thursday

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, May 31, 2018 14:48 hrs
Petrol Pump

New Delhi: After a one paisa cut in fuel prices which brought a lot of flak to the oil companies and the government, on Thursday petrol prices across the four metros were cut by seven paise a litre and diesel prices fell by five paise.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 78.35 per litre, down from Rs 78.42 on Wednesday.

In the other key cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 80.98, Rs 86.16 and Rs 81.35 a litre respectively, all prices down by seven paise from Wednesday's levels.

This decline in domestic fuel prices comes due to the recent fall in global crude oil prices. On Thursday, Brent crude was priced around $77 per barrel.

This cut in price, however, contrasts against nearly Rs 4 per litre rise during May 14-29, with daily hike in prices varying around 15-30 paise a litre.

During the last two weeks, prices of petrol touched all-time high levels in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai while in Kolkata it neared the four-year high level.

Similarly, diesel prices in all the four metros also were at record levels during the period. On Thursday, however, diesel prices also declined by five paise in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai to Rs 69.25, Rs 71.80, Rs 73.73 and Rs 73.12 per litre respectively.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.78.35 Rs.78.42 -0.07
Petrol price in KolkataRs.80.98 Rs.81.05 -0.07
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.86.16 Rs.86.23 -0.07
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.81.35 Rs.81.42 -0.07
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.79.11 Rs.79.18 -0.07
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.78.87 Rs.78.94 -0.07
Petrol price in NoidaRs.78.81 Rs.78.86 -0.05
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.78.69 Rs.78.75 -0.06
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.73.99 Rs.74.06 -0.07
Petrol price in AizwalRs.74.11 Rs.74.18 -0.07
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.78.45 Rs.78.52 -0.07
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.79.63 Rs.79.70 -0.07
Petrol price in BhopalRs.83.98 Rs.84.05 -0.07
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.77.15 Rs.77.22 -0.07
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.75.35 Rs.75.42 -0.07
Petrol price in DehradunRs.79.27 Rs.79.33 -0.06
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.77.64 Rs.77.71 -0.07
Petrol price in GangtokRs.81.35 Rs.81.40 -0.05
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.80.57 Rs.80.65 -0.08
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.83.00 Rs.83.07 -0.07
Petrol price in ImphalRs.76.40 Rs.76.47 -0.07
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.74.14 Rs.74.20 -0.06
Petrol price in JaipurRs.81.13 Rs.81.21 -0.08
Petrol price in JammuRs.80.03 Rs.80.09 -0.06
Petrol price in JullunderRs.83.62 Rs.83.69 -0.07
Petrol price in KohimaRs.76.77 Rs.76.84 -0.07
Petrol price in LucknowRs.78.75 Rs.78.81 -0.06
Petrol price in PanjimRs.72.20 Rs.72.27 -0.07
Petrol price in PatnaRs.83.81 Rs.83.88 -0.07
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.77.09 Rs.77.16 -0.07
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.67.49 Rs.67.55 -0.06
Petrol price in RaipurRs.78.72 Rs.78.79 -0.07
Petrol price in RanchiRs.77.92 Rs.77.97 -0.05
Petrol price in ShillongRs.77.69 Rs.77.76 -0.07
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.78.50 Rs.78.57 -0.07
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.82.72 Rs.82.79 -0.07
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.82.54 Rs.82.61 -0.07
Petrol price in SilvasaRs.76.20 Rs.76.26 -0.06
Petrol price in DamanRs.76.12 Rs.76.19 -0.07

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



