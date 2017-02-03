After a highly successful IPO, it's a sparkling debut for BSE shares

Shares of the country's oldest stock exchange BSE Limited made their debut on the National Stock Exchange this morning, and are trading with a handsome premium to the issue price.
After rising to Rs 1200, the stock gave up some gains and is currently trading at Rs 1114.50, up nearly 26% over the issue price of Rs 806,
On the National Stock Exchange, the BSE counter has clocked a volume of over 11.55 million shares so far in the session.
The offer evoked tremendous response from investors and was subscribed more than 51 times. According to data from the exchanges, the institutional investor portion was subscribed 49 times and the high net worth individual portion was subscribed nearly 159 times, while the retail investor portion was oversubscribed by 6.5 times.
With nearly 6000 companies' (5868, to be precise) stocks listed for trading, BSE is the largest exchange in the world. In terms of market capitalisation, BSE ranks the tenth largest exchange in the world. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stands at nearly Rs 1.8 trillion.