After rousing start, BSE sheds some gains

After a rousing start that resulted in a surge to Rs 1200, BSE Limited shares have given up some gains this afternoon on profit taking.
BSE, as everyone versed with the capital market is aware of, owns and operates the exchange platform, ffering listing, marketing and data services.
The stock made a sparkling debut in the secondary market, after a highly successful IPO. The BSE IPO, which hit the market in the last week of January 2017, was oversubscribed 51 times.
While the institutional investor portion was subscribed 49 times and the high networth individual portion was subscribed nearly 159 times, the retail investor portion was oversubscribed 6.5 times.
BSE is the largest exchange in the world, with close to 6000 companies' stocks listed on it. In terms of market capitalisation, BSE ranks the tenth largest exchange in the world, clocking around Rs 1.8 trillion.
The stock is currently at Rs 1070, down 1.3% from the issue price of Rs 806. At its peak of Rs 1200, the stock had gained almost 49%.
On the National Stock Exchange, the BSE counter has clocked a volume of nearly 14.9 million shares so far in the session.
The IPO came with a price band of Rs 805 - 806 a share, with shareholders selling 15.43 million shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The offer constituted 28.26% of the fully-diluted post offer issued share capital of BSE.
Prior to the issue, the exchange mopped up Rs 373 crore from anchor investors through allotment of shares.
The stock has been listed only on NSE, as SEBI's rules do not permit self-listing for an exchange.
BSE raked in a total revenue of Rs 658.3 crore in financial year 2015-16, registering a CAGR of 3% over the last five years. Net profit was Rs 122.5 crore for the year. For the six months ended September 2016, BSE recorded a revenue of Rs 383.5 crore and posted a net profit of Rs 105 crore.
BSE's networth stood at Rs 2553 crore as on September 30, 2016 and the earnings per share was Rs 22.5. PE (price to earnings ratio) was 36 for financial year 2015-16.