AI, machine learning to impact workplace practices in India: Adobe

New Delhi: Over 60 per cent of marketers in India believe new-age technologies are going to impact their workplace practices and consider it the next big disruptor in the industry, a new report said on Thursday.

According to a global report by software major Adobe that involved more than 5,000 creative and marketing professionals across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, over 50 per cent respondents did not feel concerned by artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning.

However, 27 per cent in India said they were extremely concerned about the impact of these new technologies.

Creatives in India are concerned that new technologies will take over their jobs. But they suggested that as they embrace AI and machine learning, creatives will be able to increase their value through design thinking. "While AI and machine learning provide an opportunity to automate processes and save creative professionals from day-to-day production, it is not a replacement to the role of creativity," said Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, Adobe South Asia. "It provides more levy for creatives to spend their time focusing on what they do best -- being creative, scaling their ideas and allowing them time to focus on ideation and creativity," Bawa added. A whopping 59 per cent find it imperative to update their skills every six months to keep up with the industry developments. The study also found that merging online and offline experiences was the biggest driver of change for the creative community, followed by the adoption of data and analytics, and the need for new skills. It was revealed that customer experience is the number one investment by businesses across APAC. Forty-two per cent of creatives and marketers in India have recently implemented a customer experience programme, while 34 per cent plan to develop one in the one year. The study noted that social media and content were the key investment areas by APAC organisations, and had augmented the demand for content. However, they also presented challenges. "Budgets were identified as the biggest challenge, followed by conflicting views and internal processes. Data and analytics become their primary tool to ensure that what they are creating is relevant, and delivering an amazing experience for customers," Bawa said.