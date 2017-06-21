  1. Sify.com
  4. Air India to start extra flights to Doha this week - govt source

Last Updated: Wed, Jun 21, 2017 13:20 hrs

NEW DELHI, June 21 (Reuters) - Air India will start additional flights to Doha from this week to meet higher demand after some Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia cut ties with Qatar, a government source said on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt last week severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

