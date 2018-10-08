  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. Aircel-Maxis: Interim protection to Chidambaram, Karti extended

Aircel-Maxis: Interim protection to Chidambaram, Karti extended

Last Updated: Mon, Oct 08, 2018 12:58 hrs
Aircel

A Delhi court on Monday extended interim protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The matter has been adjourned for hearing until November 1.

The Patiala House Court was hearing anticipatory bail pleas of the father-son duo seeking protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court also heard a plea filed by the ED seeking cancellation of interim relief granted to the two.

The case, which emerged out of the 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when Chidambaram was the finance minister under the UPA-I government.



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29150.00 (-0.44%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 30080.00 (0.6%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29900.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 30170.00 (0.03%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28700.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29150.00 (-0.44%)
more

talking point on sify finance