Aircel-Maxis: Interim protection to Chidambaram, Karti extended

A Delhi court on Monday extended interim protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The matter has been adjourned for hearing until November 1.

The Patiala House Court was hearing anticipatory bail pleas of the father-son duo seeking protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court also heard a plea filed by the ED seeking cancellation of interim relief granted to the two.

The case, which emerged out of the 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when Chidambaram was the finance minister under the UPA-I government.

