Airtel Payments Bank, HPCL tieup for digital payments

New Delhi: Aiming to further boost digital payments in the country, Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

All 14,000 HPCL fuel stations will act as banking points for Airtel Payments Bank, an official statement said.

"All Airtel Payments Bank customers would be able to access a range of convenient banking services at these 14,000 fuel stations like open new accounts, make cash deposits and withdrawals facility, and transfer money. This will add to the depth and reach of Airtel Payments Bank's retail based network that leverages over 300,000 Airtel retail outlets as banking points," it added.



