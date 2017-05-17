Airtel to offer 100% more data for home broadband users

New Delhi - Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced new plans for its home broadband users, offering up to 100 per cent more high-speed data benefits within the same monthly rentals.

"Our new plans are aimed at putting India onto the digital super highway and complement our superfast broadband offerings like 'V-Fiber'," said Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel (India).

In-home high speed data consumption in India is increasing exponentially and to serve this growing demand and enable a seamless high speed data experience in a multi-device environment, Airtel has built a future ready network and introduced 'V-Fiber' that delivers consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes, the company statement said.

Airtel's refreshed broadband plans are designed for 'V-Fiber' superfast broadband. The Rs.899 plan in Delhi now offers 60 GB high speed data compared to 30 GB earlier, while the Rs 1,099 plan will now offer 90 GB of high speed data compared to 50 GB earlier. The Rs 1,299 plan now offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB and the Rs 1,499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB, it added.

