  4. Apple begins assembling iPhone SE in Bengaluru plant

Last Updated: Thu, May 18, 2017 13:51 hrs
FILE PHOTO - A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past an Apple iPhone SE advertisement billboard on a street in New Delhi

MUMBAI  - Apple Inc has begun assembling its low-priced iPhone SE at its contract manufacturer's plant in the technology hub of Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

Cupertino, California-based Apple, is keen to boost its market share in one of the world's fastest growing mobile phone markets as sales lag in Asian powerhouse China.

"We are beginning initial production of a small number of iPhone SE in Bengaluru," Apple said in the statement, adding the phone would be available locally for sale this month.

In February, Reuters reported that Apple's Taiwanese manufacturing partner Wistron Corp will assemble the iPhone SE in India by April-end or beginning of May.




