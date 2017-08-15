Apple changes Maps icon to show new spaceship campus

San Francisco: Since the announcement of iOS 11 in its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple has been tinkering with app icons in the beta version of the operating system with latest changes being made in the Maps and the App Store.

The Maps icon now has a sliver of the Cupertino-based giant's new spaceship campus, known as the Apple Park, The Verge reported on Monday.

The other change was made in the App Store logo and replaced pen and brush to a series of lines that look like overlapping sticks.

iOS 11 is still in beta and all of this is subject to change. Apple could make slight tweaks to the icons, or it could scrap them altogether and go back to the iOS 10 versions, the report noted. Recently, Apple adjusted the Clock icon making the numbers a bit thicker. The company also made changes to Contacts, Reminders and Notes apps.