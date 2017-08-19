Apple releases iOS 11 iPad capabilities in new videos

San Francisco: With the public release of iOS 11 a few weeks away, Apple has started showing the new features in a series of new "how-to" videos that highlight the major additions that would feature in the upcoming iPad.

Some of the videos are a bit simplistic (like how the "Files" app works), but others are genuinely useful, especially for things like explaining the complicated new multi-tasking system and the array of gestures that are built into the software, The Verge reported on Friday.

The company has also shown some of the marquee features, including the drag-and-drop functionality to name a few of the iPad-centric iOS 11 highlights. Apple had shared a series of videos earlier this month that featured Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Siri - Apple's voice assistant along with the iPhone 7. This appeared to be an extended commercial, similar to what Apple did with Taylor Swift and Apple Music in 2016. Earlier in June, Apple unveiled iOS 11 at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 -- featuring major improvements over its predecessor -- iOS 10.