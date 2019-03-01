Aren't you ashamed to come empty-handed: Andhra CM to Modi

Amaravati: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asked him if he was not ashamed to visit the state empty-handed.

In an open letter to Modi, Naidu slammed him for visiting the state without according it the special category status and fulfilling other commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief told Modi that 5 crore people of the state were seething with anger over his betrayal.

Naidu, who has given a call for black-flag protests against Modi's visit, questioned him over the failure to fulfil the assurances even after five years. He said Modi owed an explanation to the Andhra people. The Chief Minister said he visited Delhi 29 times seeking fulfilment of the assurances but in vain. He wanted to know why the Centre failed in the last five years to accord the special status as per the assurance given on April 20, 2014, by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha. "Is it not deceiving people of AP by releasing Rs 3,979 crore against the revenue deficit of Rs 16,000 crore after state bifurcation," he asked. The TDP leader recalled Modi's promise to develop a state capital more attractive than Delhi but said only Rs 15,000 crore were released during the past four and half years. "The central government failed to set up steel plant at Kadapa, though the state government came forward to provide necessary facilities including land, water, power and subsidies." He said while Andhra Pradesh allotted 2,909 acres of land for 11 national educational institutions, the Centre released Rs 895 crore against Rs 12,825 crore required. Naidu raised a total of 17 issues relating to the commitments made by the Centre at the time of bifurcation of the state and also provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. On Railway Minister Piyush Goel's announcement for creation of South Coast Railway with Visakhapatnam as its headquarter, Naidu said the split of 172-years-old Waltair division and causing a revenue loss of Rs 6,500 crore to Andhra Pradesh reveals the revenge of the Centre towards the state. "The central government once again hurt the sentiments of North Andhra people by hurriedly announcing South Coast railway zone without mentioning the railway recruitment board," he said.

