  4. Around 100 cars gutted in fire at Aero India 2019 at Bengaluru

Around 100 cars gutted in fire at Aero India 2019 at Bengaluru

Last Updated: Sat, Feb 23, 2019 15:49 hrs
Aero India 2019 (Image Courtesy: Aero India)

Bengaluru: About 100 cars were gutted in a major fire that broke out in the parking area of Aero India 2019 here on Saturday afternoon."Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds," tweeted MN Reddi, Director General, Fire and Emergency Services. Fire tenders were seen struggling to douse the flame that spread on the dry grass in the parking area.Further information is awaited.

