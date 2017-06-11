Arvind Subramainan to conduct course on Indian economy

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 11, 2017 14:30 hrs
Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Sunday launched a seven-day course on Indian economics designed by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Delhi here.

The course -- Contemporary Themes in India's Economic Development and Economic Survey -- aims to update and educate faculty and students alike on the changes in the economy over a period of time. It would conclude on June 17.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar jointly opened the course at the IIT-Delhi.

"I am glad that Arvind Subramanian donned his robe back of academic (for the course) and has created the architecture of the course that will benefit all. It will be a great help to the teachers and students," Jaitley said on the occasion.

The classes would be conducted between noon and 5.30 p.m. by Subramanian.

History of Indian and global economics, fiscal policy and Goods and Services Tax (GST), are two of the many topics which would be taught to the students.




