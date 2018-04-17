ATMs running dry reminds me of demonetisation days: Mamata

Kolkata: Amid reports of ATMs running dry in several states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said it reminds her of the demonetisation days.

She also asked whether a "financial emergency" was going on in the country.

"Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs," Banerjee tweeted.

Currency shortage was reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh in the past few weeks.

There were also complaints of shortage in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar on Monday. However, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the government has reviewed the situation and "there is more than adequate currency in circulation". According to the Reserve Bank of India data, currency in circulation as on April 6 was Rs 18.17 lakh crore.

