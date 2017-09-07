Auto industry must innovate on alternative fuels: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday exhorted the automobile industry to develop technology to run vehicles on alternative fuel like electricity and bio-fuel.

He also asked them to come forward and invest in the country's public transport system.

"There is economic viability in new technology. Let us plan for the next 25 years. I would strongly urge the sector to invest in public transport and develop electric bikes and electric cars.

"I urge automobile companies to diversify in alternative fuel," Gadkari said here at the 57th Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Annual Convention.

He said that government is planning to bring second generation ethanol as an alternative fuel. Discouraging automobile manufacturers to make any more diesel-run vehicles, he said it was adding to the huge import costs and pollution levels, which the government was committed to bring down. The Minister said the government's policy was "crystal clear" on this. "Pollution and high import of petrol, diesel are challenges. Second generation ethanol with the use of bamboo, CNG can act as substitutes for these imports and bring down the import cost."

