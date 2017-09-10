  1. Sify.com
  4. Bangladesh Aug exports up 10.7 pct y/y, lifted by garment sales

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 10, 2017 15:39 hrs

DHAKA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's exports in August rose 10.7 percent from a year earlier to $3.6 billion, driven by stronger garment sales, official data showed on Sunday.

Exports for July and August, the first two months of the country's 2017/2018 financial year, rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier to $6.6 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $5.5 billion in July and August, up 14 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



