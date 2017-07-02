Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves hit record at end-June

DHAKA, July 2 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $33.49 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Sunday, up $1.24 million from the previous month.

The reserves are sufficient to cover about 10 months' worth of imports for the country of 160 million people, and are $3.45 billion higher than a year ago.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, the key drivers of the country's more than $200 billion economy, have helped foreign exchange reserves grow steadily in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)