  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Policy
  4. Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves hit record at end-June

Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves hit record at end-June

Last Updated: Sun, Jul 02, 2017 12:00 hrs

DHAKA, July 2 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $33.49 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Sunday, up $1.24 million from the previous month.

The reserves are sufficient to cover about 10 months' worth of imports for the country of 160 million people, and are $3.45 billion higher than a year ago.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, the key drivers of the country's more than $200 billion economy, have helped foreign exchange reserves grow steadily in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27570.00 (-0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28240.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28000.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28020.00 (-0.6%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26950.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27150.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27620.00 (0.11%)
more

talking point on sify finance