 Bank of England`s Ramsden sees potential risk in asset valuations
Bank of England's Ramsden sees potential risk in asset valuations

Last Updated: Tue, Nov 21, 2017 02:00 hrs

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Monday there was a risk that investors were overvaluing riskier assets, given the likelihood of low economic growth in future.

"There is a risk that there is a kind of inconsistency there," Ramsden said in response to a question after giving a speech in London. "Are those valuations taking account of those potentially weaker growth prospects?"

Ramsden said he had previously flagged his view that there might be a vulnerability in the valuation of riskier assets.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet)



