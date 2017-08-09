  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Corporate-results
  4. Bank of India swings to Q1 profit, bad loans fall

Bank of India swings to Q1 profit, bad loans fall

Last Updated: Wed, Aug 09, 2017 15:16 hrs
Bank of India

Bank of India , the country's sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a first-quarter profit as its bad loan ratio narrowed and loan-loss provisions fell.

Net profit was 877.1 million rupees ($13.76 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.41 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 153.8 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 13.05 percent at end-June from 13.22 percent at March-end and 13.38 percent at end-June last year.

Bank of India shares jumped more than 5 percent after the results.

($1 = 63.7350 Indian rupees)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27210.00 (-0.26%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28060.00 (0.25%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27550.00 (0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 27990.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26600.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 26680.00 (0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27270.00 (0.04%)
more

talking point on sify finance