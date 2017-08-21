Banking operations to hit on Aug 22 due to nationwide strike

Chennai: Banking operations across the country will be affected on Tuesday with around 10 lakh bankers going on strike pressing various demands.

"All India State Bank Officers' Federation and All India State Bank of India Staff Federation, being part of UFBU (United Forum of Bank Unions), will also participate in the strike. It is likely that our Bank would also be impacted by the said strike," the State Bank of India (SBI) had said earlier in a regulatory filing in the BSE.

The strike call was given by the UFBU - an umbrella body of nine unions in the Indian banking sector. The UFBU is protesting against reforms in the banking sector and other issues. According to union leaders, around 10 lakh bankers working in around 132,000 branches will be on strike on Tuesday.

