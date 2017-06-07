Banks to start charging for UPI linked P2P payments in spite of NPCI's request

One among the major purpose of digital payments would be that they are free, besides being seamless and the ease of transacting. But come 10th June and the aspect of a free-transaction could start changing.

The reason being a handful banks who have expressed their intent on charging customers for transacting through the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) network.

Banks such as SBI and HDFC have mooted that they would be charging a fee for digital payments. The State Bank of India posted a circular that it would charge Rs. 5 per transaction up to Rs. 1 lakh, and Rs. 15 for transaction of Rs. 1-2 lakh. A senior bank official quickly pointed out that the circular would be removed soon.

HDFC bank sent an email, informing customers that transactions up to Rs. 25,000 would be charged Rs. 3 plus service taxes, while transactions between Rs. 25,000- 1 lakh would be charged Rs. 5 plus taxes. Banks conceded that the UPI utilizes the same network as that of other networks such as IMPS (Instant Mobile Payment Service), although many banks have been offering digital-services through IMPS and UPI at no cost. IMPS transactions approximately cost Rs 2, while UPI transactions there is an additional component of Rs. 0.50 to a service provider. The total of Rs. 2.50 certainly may look as a meager component, but when it involves millions of transactions a day, banks have been forced to accept it as an operational cost. The NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) however has steadfastly suggested banks from charging customers for transacting through IMPS or UPI. NPCI fears that transaction fees could discourage digital payments, and customers may return to transacting with cash.