Bharti AXA Life and Bharti AXA General simplify claims procedure for Kerala/Karnataka flood victims

Mumbai: Private life and non-life insurers - Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Bharti AXA General Insurance - on Monday announced a simplified claims procedure for flood victims of Kerala and Karnataka.



In a joint statement issued here Bharti AXA Life Insurance said it has simplified the claim processing for the flood victims of Kerala and Karnataka in three steps - written intimation from the nominee along with cancelled cheque of the nominee's bank account; death certificate from any authorised hospital or police or armed forces; and Aadhar card of the nominee.





"In view of the deluged-ravaged Kerala and some districts of Karnataka and resultant loss of lives, we have set up a dedicated assistance cell at each district in Kerala and the flood-hit districts of Karnataka for simplified life claims with minimal documents.



We understand the plight of our customers and endeavour to settle eligible claims expeditiously. If death certificate is not available, we shall accept a certificate from police, armed forces or any authorised hospital certifying the death of the life insured," Vikas Seth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life was quoted as saying in the statement.



The company has also extended the existing grace period of 15 days or 30 days as applicable to 60 days for payment of premiums due during the period from 15th July 2018 to 30th September 2018 and waived off late or penalty fees on such due premium.



Similarly, Bharti AXA General Insurance has formed help desks to support and guide its customers and instructed its nodal officers and branches in Kochi, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Kotayam and Calicut to fast-track claim settlement processes in the flood-devastated Kerala and the flood-hit districts of Karnataka.



"We have introduced documentation waivers in support of motor claims. Survey has been waived for minor losses, if the insured is able to share the photographs through digital media. On basis of that, remote survey will be conducted and claim shall be processed.



No insistence on Registration Certificate, if it has been lost in flood and the claim shall be processed based on the soft copy available in the online portal,'' Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance, was quoted in the statement.



Bharti AXA General Insurance has waived monetary claim letter, damage certificate and letter of subrogation for claims up to Rs 1 lakh.



The company has also decided to skip estimate of loss for completely submerged vehicles in Kerala and Karnataka floods and expedite claim settlement.

