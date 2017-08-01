BlackBerry brings 'KEYone' smartphone to India at Rs 39990

New Delhi: Canadian mobile phone manufacturer BlackBerry on Tuesday launched its 'KEYone' Limited Edition Black smartphone in India for Rs 39,990.

The device would be available on Amazon India and the sale will begin on August 8.

"We would like to congratulate our partner, Optiemus Infracom, on the launch of the BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black. We have worked closely with Optiemus to ensure that the BlackBerry experience and security are built into every layer of the device," Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry, told reporters here.

With the device, the users can create up to 52 customised shortcuts with its touch-enabled keyboard. 'KEYone' sports a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top. Fingerprint sensor has been placed on the space bar. This is the first ever BlackBerry with dual SIM support in India. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 chip powers the smartphone. The device offers 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and supports expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card slot. The 'KEYone Black limited' edition features the biggest ever battery in a BlackBerry device -- 3503mAh with boost-charging technology. BlackBerry 'KEYone' features 12MP primary camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus, f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The device supports 4K video recording as well. There is also an 8MP camera with flash for selfies. It runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with the latest security update. 'KEYone' was introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February this year. Optiemus Infracom owns the rights to manufacture and sell BlackBerry branded smartphones in India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. "KEYone is especially designed for the Indian market, keeping in mind the customers' requirements such as dual SIM. The device offers the world's most secure Android smartphone experience combined with unrivalled productivity," said Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

