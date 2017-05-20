  1. Sify.com
  Blackstone, Saudi's PIF plan $40 billion infrastructure investment fund

Blackstone, Saudi's PIF plan $40 billion infrastructure investment fund

Last Updated: Sat, May 20, 2017 21:22 hrs

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.

Blackstone and the Public Investment Fund signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the project, which will depend on further negotiations.

The U.S. firm said it expected the vehicle to have $40 billion of equity commitments, with a $20 billion anchor investment from the PIF and the rest of the money obtained from other investors. Through this equity and debt financing, Blackstone expects to invest in over $100 billion of infrastructure projects, it said.

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)



