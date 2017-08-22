  1. Sify.com
  4. BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India

BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India

Last Updated: Tue, Aug 22, 2017 17:20 hrs

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd

* Says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India

* Says products will be made available in Indian market starting first week of September Source text: [Morphy Richards, a premium kitchen and home appliances brand today launched its global range of products namely Redefine, Prism and Total Control. With the launch of this product line Morphy Richards aims to capture the interest of the Indian audience through smart technology and innovative designs.] Further company coverage:



