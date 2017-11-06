BRIEF-Everstone Group to buy Kenstar‍​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Everstone Group :

* Everstone Group agrees to buy Kenstar‍​

* Proposed sale includes purchase and transfer of “Kenstar” brand and businesses under brand on a going concern basis Source text - The Everstone Group (Everstone) has agreed to buy “Kenstar”, India’s leading brand of coolers, air conditioners and home appliances. The proposed sale, subject to statutory approvals and specific clearances, includes the purchase and transfer of the “Kenstar” brand and businesses under the brand on a going concern basis including a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, as well as assets from Century Appliances Ltd. (an associate of the Videocon Group). Further company coverage: