BRIEF-India fin min official says response to income disclosure scheme after demonetisation has not been good

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 01, 2017 13:00 hrs
    June 1 (Reuters) - 
    * India's finance ministry official says  income of 50
billion rupees have been disclosed in income disclosure scheme
after demonetisation
    * India's finance ministry official says response to income
disclosure scheme after demonetisation has not been good


 (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

