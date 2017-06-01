BRIEF-India fin min official says response to income disclosure scheme after demonetisation has not been good

June 1 (Reuters) - * India's finance ministry official says income of 50 billion rupees have been disclosed in income disclosure scheme after demonetisation * India's finance ministry official says response to income disclosure scheme after demonetisation has not been good (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
|Cities
|Price (10g)
|Gold Rate in Chennai
|Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
|Gold Rate in Mumbai
|Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
|Gold Rate in Delhi
|Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
|Gold Rate in Kolkata
|Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
|Gold Rate in Kerala
|Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
|Gold Rate in Bangalore
|Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)