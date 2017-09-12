  1. Sify.com
BRIEF-India looking into dumping of steel pipes from China - minister

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 12, 2017 13:40 hrs

Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's steel minister says looking into dumping of steel pipes from China

* India's steel minister says policy steps expected on steel pipes import from China.

* India's steel minister says draft on iron ore pricing expected in few days.

* India's steel secretary says joint venture talks between SAIL and ArcelorMittal still on.

* India's steel secretary says quality control order on food items in tinned packaging expected this week.

* India's steel secretary says import duty rules through quality control order on semi-finished and finished steel goods within two weeks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta)



