Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* INDIA'S FINANCE MINISTRY OFFICIAL SAYS GOVERNMENT TO GIVE ANNUAL INCENTIVE OF 85 BILLION RUPEES TO EXPORTERS

* INDIA'S FINANCE MINISTRY OFFICIAL SAYS INCENTIVES WILL BE MAINLY FOR SUBSIDY ON CREDIT TO EXPORTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Manoj Kumar)