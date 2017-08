Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd:

* India's bajaj electricals ltd - june quarter net profit 205 million rupees versus 228.7 million rupees last year

* Bajaj electricals ltd - june quarter total income from operations 10.29 billion rupees versus 9.59 billion rupees last year