Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 189.8 million rupees versus 166.6 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter total income from operations 9.32 billion rupees versus 10.06 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 278.2 million rupees

* Says approves revised valuation/share entitlement ratio for demerger of Hind Lamps ‍​

Source text - http://bit.ly/2hmG4KE

Further company coverage: