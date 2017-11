Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* INDIA'S GEMS AND JEWELLERY BODY EXEC SAYS EXPECTS UP TO 40 PERCENT JUMP IN GOLD IMPORTS IN 2017/18

* INDIA'S GEMS AND JEWELLERY BODY EXEC SAYS EXPORTS SEEN AT $43 BILLION IN 2017/18, UNCHANGED FROM LAST YEAR

* INDIA'S GEMS AND JEWELLERY BODY EXEC SAYS EXPECTS GOVERNMENT TO CUT GOLD IMPORT DUTY TO 4-5 PERCENT FROM 10 PERCENT IN BUDGET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Neha Dasgupta)