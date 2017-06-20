BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure says Reliance Defence Ammunition enters defence partnership with Yugoimport

June 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Reliance Defence Ammunition enters into a strategic partnership with Yugoimport of Serbia

* Proposal envisages transfer of technology by original equipment manufacturers and indigenous manufacturing in India

* Cos will work together for ammunition field with projected requirement of INR 200 billion over next 10 years from Indian armed forces

* Reliance Defence Ammunition to also undertake joint development of next generation ammunition to meet future needs of Indian armed forces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: