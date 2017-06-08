  1. Sify.com
  4. BRIEF-Tata Advanced Systems delivers crown and tailcone for CH-47 Chinook helicopter to Boeing

BRIEF-Tata Advanced Systems delivers crown and tailcone for CH-47 Chinook helicopter to Boeing

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 08, 2017 11:40 hrs

June 8 (Reuters) - Tata Advanced Systems Ltd:

* Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems says delivery of crown and tailcone assembly for Indian configuration of CH-47F Chinook helicopter

* Parts will be delivered to Boeing for final assembly of 15 helicopters on delivery to Indian Air Force​ Source text:[Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) today announced the delivery of the first crown and tailcone assembly for the Indian configuration of the CH-47F Chinook helicopter. Manufactured by TASL in Hyderabad, the parts will be delivered to Boeing for final assembly of the 15 helicopters on delivery to the Indian Air Force.]



