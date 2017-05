May 23 (Reuters) - Videocon Industries Ltd:

* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"

* Says believe recent crash on stock price of the co could be due to classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRSeeO) Further company coverage: