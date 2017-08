Aug 7 (Reuters) - Whirlpool of India Ltd

* June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income 16.40 billion rupees versus 14.25 billion rupees last year

* Approved investment in rated debt securities up to $50 million in form of non-convertible senior notes issued by Whirlpool S.A. Brazil