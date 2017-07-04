  1. Sify.com
BRIEF-Yes Bank says Santander signs agreement with co to boost UK-India trade, local business networking opportunities

Last Updated: Tue, Jul 04, 2017 17:00 hrs

July 4 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:

* Says Santander signs a new agreement with Yes Bank to boost UK-India trade and local business networking opportunities

* Via new partnership, Santander will be able to offer its clients access to banking facilities, local support in India through Yes Bank's network

* Via new partnership, co's customers will gain access to financial, practical support that Santander offers businesses looking to trade internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:



