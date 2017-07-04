BRIEF-Yes Bank says Santander signs agreement with co to boost UK-India trade, local business networking opportunities

July 4 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:
* Says Santander signs a new agreement with Yes Bank to boost UK-India trade and local business networking opportunities
* Via new partnership, Santander will be able to offer its clients access to banking facilities, local support in India through Yes Bank's network
* Via new partnership, co's customers will gain access to financial, practical support that Santander offers businesses looking to trade internationally