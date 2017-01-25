BSE exchange sees strong demand for $182 mln IPO

An initial public offering from
India's BSE Ltd, the country's second-biggest stock exchange,
was well over-subscribed on the last day of the sale, helped by
attractive valuations and expectations of robust growth for
stocks in the coming years.
The IPO, which is seeking to raise 12.43 billion rupees
($182 million), saw bids 15 times the number of shares on offer,
data showed.
Although BSE is dwarfed by rival NSE in terms of trading
volumes, Asia's oldest exchange is still expected to benefit
from a surge of retail investments into mutual funds and
government efforts to steer more pension money into stocks.
The strong demand is also a good sign for NSE which last
month submitted its own application for an IPO that could raise
as much as $1 billion.
"Financial markets are overall under-penetrated in India. As
the working-age population increases, retail investor
participation is expected to go up, and this can be a driver for
the exchanges," said Rahul Joshi, an analyst for Dion Global
Solutions. "It will be a great story going ahead."
More than 250 shareholders, including Singapore Exchange Ltd
and billionaire George Soros' Quantum, are selling up
to 15.4 million shares in BSE, which was founded in 1875 under a
banyan tree as Bombay Stock Exchange.
That represents 28 percent of the company. At its marketed
price range of 805 to 806 rupees per share, the exchange will
have a market value of some 44 billion rupees.
Dion's Joshi said its price-to-earnings valuation of 25.6
times for the year ended in March 2016 was in line with bourses
such as Singapore Exchange and Deutsche Boerse even though it
deserved to be much higher given its high growth potential.
BSE's offering is the first IPO in India in 2017, after $4
billion was raised in 2016, the best year in six. It will be
listed on NSE as it is not allowed by law to list on its own
exchange.
Although India's ban last year of higher-value banknotes has
hit market sentiment, retail investors have continued to pour
into mutual funds, moving away from traditional savings such as
gold and real estate - a trend analysts believe will last for
years.
Financial firm SPA estimates equity savings as a portion of
financial savings is only 5 percent in India compared to 14
percent in China, 20 percent in Indonesia, or 42 percent in the
United States.
($1 = 68.1600 Indian rupees)