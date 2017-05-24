BSNL, Inmarsat opens satellite phone gateway

New Delhi: The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Inmarsat on Wednesday officially opened a new Indian GSPS gateway to enable the government and the private sector customers to access satellite phone services through Inmarsat's fourth generation constellation.

"This is an important step forward in achieving the goal of 'Digital India', and ensuring that connectivity is available to all," Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, said here at a press meet.

Under licence from Department of Telecommunications, the new GSPS gateway located at Ghaziabad will enable BSNL and Inmarsat to meet the most demanding requirements of satellite phones users throughout the country, an official statement by the BSNL said. It will enable the government to provide secure communications to defence services, commercial entreprises, the maritime industry and India's remotest communities, the statement added.

