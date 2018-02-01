  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Finance
  4. Budget 2018: FM announces world's largest healthcare programme

Budget 2018: FM announces world's largest healthcare programme

Last Updated: Thu, Feb 01, 2018 14:08 hrs
Jaitley

New Delhi: Arun Jaitley announced a National Health Protection Scheme, deemed 'Modicare', as part of his Union Budget speech. This scheme will cover 10 crore poor families with each family getting Rs 5 lakh per year for hospitalisation. This is the world’s largest government funded healthcare programme, Jaitley claimed.

"We are launching a flagship national health scheme to cover 10 crore poor families, or approximately 50 crore beneficiaries, providing up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation. Adequate funds will be provided for this," said Jaitley.

1.5 lakh health and wellness centres to be set up, Rs 1200 crore allocated for these. 24 new government medical colleges to be set up, added FM Arun Jaitley.

Here's what Twitterati had to say about that.

Also Read:

Full Coverage: Jaitley goes big on healthcare,  salaried allowed standard deduction

Good news for women on EPF contributions

Jaitley's standard deduction gift for salaried class


More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28860.00 (-0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29780.00 (-0.23%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29300.00 (-1.01%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29830.99 (-1.12%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28000.00 (-0.53%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28400.00 (-0.87%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28860.00 (-0.41%)
more

talking point on sify finance