Budget 2018: FM announces world's largest healthcare programme

New Delhi: Arun Jaitley announced a National Health Protection Scheme, deemed 'Modicare', as part of his Union Budget speech. This scheme will cover 10 crore poor families with each family getting Rs 5 lakh per year for hospitalisation. This is the world’s largest government funded healthcare programme, Jaitley claimed."We are launching a flagship national health scheme to cover 10 crore poor families, or approximately 50 crore beneficiaries, providing up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation. Adequate funds will be provided for this," said Jaitley.
India's version of Obamacare? @arunjaitley announces health cover of 5 lakh rupees every year covering 50 crore people; a beginning of "universal health coverage" says the FM. The biggest announcement so far in #Budget2018— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 1, 2018
#Modicare is the biggest game changer of #Budget2018 - all the pain of structural reforms in the past 4 years now paying dividends for India's ordinary citizens— Manoj Ladwa (@manojladwa) February 1, 2018
#ModiCare Bigh Health Sector push by Modi Government. #Budget2018— Srivatsan Sridharan (@Srivatsan_91) February 1, 2018
#Budget2018 For far too long, Indians have been longing for their own #Modicare. If #AyushmaanBhaarat become a reality, this would surely be the biggest health reform in Indian history. Impressive.— John Singh Snow (@me_joker2017) February 1, 2018
