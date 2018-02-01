Budget 2018: FM announces world's largest healthcare programme

New Delhi: Arun Jaitley announced a National Health Protection Scheme, deemed 'Modicare', as part of his Union Budget speech. This scheme will cover 10 crore poor families with each family getting Rs 5 lakh per year for hospitalisation. This is the world’s largest government funded healthcare programme, Jaitley claimed.

"We are launching a flagship national health scheme to cover 10 crore poor families, or approximately 50 crore beneficiaries, providing up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation. Adequate funds will be provided for this," said Jaitley.