Budget 2018: Good news for women on EPF contributions

New Delhi: The Union government will now contribute 12 per cent of employee provident fund to the new employees in all sections. The decision was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during his Union Budget presentation in Lok Sabha on Thursday.Jaitley also said the Employees Provident Fund Act will be amended to reduce contribution of women to eight per cent from 12 per cent with no change in employer’s contribution. This would effectively mean women employees will be able to get a higher take home pay.
Women's EPF contribution reduced to 8% for first 3 years of employment. No changes in employer contribution. #Budget2018— Vibha Surana (@VibhaSurana) February 1, 2018
Women contribution to EPF reduced to 8% from 12% for the first three years, while the employers contribution remains the same - in order to increase take home salary. Not sure if this measure is really good. EPF is a great measure for long term savings #Budget2018— Surabhi Agarwal (@SurabhiA_ET) February 1, 2018
#Budget2018 govt to contribute 12 per cent EPF of all new employees in all sectors @TheWeekLive— Vandana (@vandanav18) February 1, 2018
Govt will contribute 12% of the contribution to EPF for new employees@livemint #BudgetWithMint #Budget2018— Monika Halan (@monikahalan) February 1, 2018
Women contribution in EPF reduced to 8 per cent for first three years @bsindia #unionbudget2018— Shrimi Choudhary (@shrimichoudhary) February 1, 2018
Also Read:
Full Coverage: Jaitley goes big on healthcare, salaried allowed standard deduction
FM announces world's largest healthcare programme
Jaitley's standard deduction gift for salaried class