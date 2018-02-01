Budget 2018: In a first, Arun Jaitley uses both English, Hindi in speech

New Delhi: In a break from tradition, Arun Jaitley decided to present Union Budget 2018 in both Hindi and English on Thursday.

However, the Finance Minister, in bucking a decades-long practice of presenting the Union budget mostly in English, fumbled about switching from English to Hindi whenever a jargon heavy speech forced him to.

Sources in the know said that the main idea is to establish a direct connect with the rural populace as this being the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government, agriculture is going to be the major focus area in the annual exercise.

By delivering the Budget speech partly in Hindi, Jaitley became the first Union FM to do so since Independence. This was intended to establish the fact that the Budget is going to be an aam budget for aam admi and therefore a Hindi dominant speech will have a greater connect with the people for which it is intended, especially the farmers. Twitter immediately fell to rancour over this news.