  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Finance
  4. Budget 2018: In a first, Arun Jaitley uses both English, Hindi in speech

Budget 2018: In a first, Arun Jaitley uses both English, Hindi in speech

Last Updated: Thu, Feb 01, 2018 11:24 hrs
Arun Jaitley (PTI image)

New Delhi: In a break from tradition, Arun Jaitley decided to present Union Budget 2018 in both Hindi and English on Thursday.

However, the Finance Minister, in bucking a decades-long practice of presenting the Union budget mostly in English, fumbled about switching from English to Hindi whenever a jargon heavy speech forced him to.

Sources in the know said that the main idea is to establish a direct connect with the rural populace as this being the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government, agriculture is going to be the major focus area in the annual exercise.

By delivering the Budget speech partly in Hindi, Jaitley became the first Union FM to do so since Independence. This was intended to establish the fact that the Budget is going to be an aam budget for aam admi and therefore a Hindi dominant speech will have a greater connect with the people for which it is intended, especially the farmers.

Twitter immediately fell to rancour over this news. Here are some of the Twitterati reactions.

More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29220.00 (0.93%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29670.00 (0.27%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29200.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29720.00 (0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28200.00 (0.89%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28350.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29260.00 (-1.12%)
more

talking point on sify finance

Latest News