  BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates

BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates

Last Updated: Fri, May 19, 2017 10:20 hrs

** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high

** ITC Ltd up as much as 6 pct, Colgate-Palmolive (India) surges 6.6 pct, Hindustan Unilever rises as much as 3.3 pct, Dabur India climbs 2.3 pct and Whirlpool of India gains as much as 1.7 pct

** India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1

** The consumer sector is the big winner in the rates announced so far, Edelweiss Securities says in a note



  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27000.00 (-0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 27610.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27300.00 (-0.73%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 27530.00 (0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26800.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 26600.00 (0.19%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27020.00 (-0.04%)
