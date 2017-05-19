BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates

** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high

** ITC Ltd up as much as 6 pct, Colgate-Palmolive (India) surges 6.6 pct, Hindustan Unilever rises as much as 3.3 pct, Dabur India climbs 2.3 pct and Whirlpool of India gains as much as 1.7 pct

** India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1

** The consumer sector is the big winner in the rates announced so far, Edelweiss Securities says in a note