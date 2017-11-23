 BUZZ-India`s life insurance cos fall on concerns of higher tax
Last Updated: Thu, Nov 23, 2017 13:20 hrs

** Shares of India's life insurance companies fall 3-5.5 pct

** The falls come after the government constitutes a task force to draft new tax legislation, according to a statement on Wednesday from the Ministry of Finance http://bit.ly/2jPWhJ6

** Among measures, the task force will consider increasing the income tax paid by life insurers to 25 percent from current 14.3 pct, Kotak Institutional Equities says in a note

** SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd drops as much as 3.3 pct to 670 rupees, while HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd falls as much as 5.3 pct to 374 rupees

** Both companies post their biggest intraday pct loss since IPOs this year

** ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd slides nearly 5 pct to 375.6 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct loss since Sept 20

** Max Financial Services Ltd plunges as much as 4.1 pct to 561 rupees, lowest since Nov 17



