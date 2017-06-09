Canara Bank to sell New India insurance products

Bengaluru: State-run Canara Bank on Friday signed an agreement with New India Assurance Company Ltd. to sell its general insurance products through bank branches in metros, tier-one and tier-two cities across the country.

"Under the agreement, the state-run insurance firm will hard sell its various products to our customers through our 6,000-branch network across the country," the city-based bank said in a statement here.

"A bouquet of products such as insurance for motor, home, health, travel, and commercial products like fire/marine/engineering insurance will be available through our branches," the bank said.

The agreement was inked by the bank's General Manager Lalit Vaid and Bancassurance General Manager R.M. Singh here.

