  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Equity
  4. Canara Bank to sell New India insurance products

Canara Bank to sell New India insurance products

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 09, 2017 16:57 hrs
Canara bank

Bengaluru: State-run Canara Bank on Friday signed an agreement with New India Assurance Company Ltd. to sell its general insurance products through bank branches in metros, tier-one and tier-two cities across the country.

"Under the agreement, the state-run insurance firm will hard sell its various products to our customers through our 6,000-branch network across the country," the city-based bank said in a statement here.

"A bouquet of products such as insurance for motor, home, health, travel, and commercial products like fire/marine/engineering insurance will be available through our branches," the bank said.

The agreement was inked by the bank's General Manager Lalit Vaid and Bancassurance General Manager R.M. Singh here.




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)
more

talking point on sify finance