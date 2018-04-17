  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. Cash crunch: Rahul accuses Modi Govt of destroying banking system

Cash crunch: Rahul accuses Modi Govt of destroying banking system

Last Updated: Tue, Apr 17, 2018 15:11 hrs
Rahul Gandhi (PTI image)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called the recent cash crunch as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi' Government's weak banking system.

"Modi ji has destroyed the banking system of the country, that's what I have to say about it. During demonetisation also we were forced to stand in queues as he (Prime Minister Modi) snatched 500-1000 rupee notes from our pockets and put in businessman Nirav Modi's pocket," the Congress supremo told ANI.

He also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come.

The people in various states of the country, including Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar are facing cash crunch and are not able to withdraw cash from some ATMs.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called the cash crunch as a 'temporary shortage' and assured that the situation will be tackled quickly.



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29120.00 (-0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29990.00 (-1.22%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29800.00 (-0.17%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 30140.00 (-0.3%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28650.00 (-0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29180.00 (-0.07%)
more

talking point on sify finance